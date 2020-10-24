Newly appointed Queensland coach Wayne Bennett has denied a documentary crew behind-the-scenes access of the upcoming Origin Series in November.

Channel 9 presenter Karl Stefanovic had planned to go into the Maroons and Blues camps to get the best footage possible for the documentary, with Bennett and the QRL denying the camera crew any insight into his side’s preparations, according to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys reportedly tried to convince Bennett to change his decision, with the documentary looking to open up to audiences outside of Australia and New Zealand.

Stan and other streaming services were believed to be after the rights to the documentary series, similar to Amazon’s The Test series surrounding The Australian Cricket Team.

The first game of the series will take place at Adelaide Oval on November 4.