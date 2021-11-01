Recently hired Dolphins head coach Wayne Bennett has called on the game's governing body to implement a draft system so as to even the talent pool throughout the NRL.

The 71-year-old's open stance on employing the equalisation system comes in the wake of a season in which blowout scores were the norm on a weekly basis.

While the measure for plucking junior talent has been used by a vast majority of sporting codes around the world, there has long been a reticence to do so in rugby league circles.

Still, with Bennett and his recruiting staff now tasked with filling a The Dolphins' roster of 30-names from scratch, the seven-time premiership coach claimed that now was the perfect opportunity to recommence talks about a draft.

Embed from Getty Images

“I am a fan of the draft because it’s another way of levelling the competition up and the fans deserve that,” Bennett was quoted by The Daily Telegraph.

“The current system is just not right. It has to change.

“We are the only sport in the world that operates with a salary cap but no draft. They have to go hand-in-hand.

“The fans don’t deserve what they have copped over the last decade or so."

As blunt as he is competitive, Bennett explained that the NRL's unique, and potentially flawed, means of player transactions were continuing to hold the game back.

“Players just leaving clubs mid-season and all this rubbish ... pulling up stumps midway through the year and they go and play for another club," he continued.

“The NRL has to start making a move now. It will clean up a lot of the things in the game in regards to player movement.

“If the discussion for a draft is back on the table, I’m happy.”

While criticising without a resolution can often be people's modus operandi, the former Canberra, Brisbane, St George Illawarra, Newcastle, and Souths boss was more than happy to outlay his manifesto.

“I would see three things happening,” Bennett recommenced.

“I would see a rookie draft, I would see a state league draft and then there are those players already in the NRL who are seeking releases or being cut, so I’d see a draft for them as well."

The cop-come-career coach then explained that unlike the AFL until recent seasons, the NRL could hold these events at different times of each season.

“You could have the drafts at different stages of the year," Bennett explained.

“The NRL player draft might be in October before pre-season, but whatever the timing, we need a system that governs how players get into the NRL, and once players are in the NRL, how do they move clubs?”

Although opposition to the draft has been vocal across the past three decades, Bennett was also fervently against the notion that the system would mean players would be forced to run out for clubs against their will.

“Stop it. That’s bloody rubbish," he said with an acid tongue.

“That is the greatest load of crap I’ve ever heard.

“That’s the easy line the anti-draft people can throw at this argument."

Bennett also stated that recent market trends proved that players were still able to move whenever they saw fit - a fact that would remain irrespective of a draft.

“These guys pack their bags all the time and relocate," the 24-time Queensland steward said.

“Tom Dearden left the Broncos midway through this season and moved to Townsville (to play for the Cowboys) in a few days. He was a 20-year-old kid.

“Tevita Pangai went to the Panthers (from the Broncos). Did he have any trouble going to another club?"

Bennett continued by claiming that a large portion of the worries about the socialistic mechanism would come from money-hungry player managers - a collective that he has long been at odds with.