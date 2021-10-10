Wayne Bennett has been rated a chance of taking Cody Walker with him to the NRL's expansion franchise in 2023.

The competition are yet to confirm which of the three bids - the Redcliffe Dolphins, Brisbane Jets or Brisbane Firehawks - will take the mantle as the NRL's 17th team yet, although it's widely understood the Dolphins are well ahead of the other two bids.

The NRL are expected to announce the winning team by the end of October ahead of the November 1 negotiation deadline for off-contract players, with the team to be included for the 2023 season.

Wayne Bennett is likely to be the first coach of the franchise, and according to a Daily Telegraph report, Cody Walker is set to be on the shopping list.

Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney, Cameron Munster and Kalyn Ponga have been the other stars rumoured to be on their way north for 2023, although it's yet to be anything more than speculation.

Walker has played under Bennett over the last three years at South Sydney, taking his game from strength to strength as part of the NRL's best left edge, scoring 55 per cent of the Rabbitohs' tries this season.

CODY WALKER

Five-eighth Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 1.4

Try Assists 0.6

Tries 117.7

Kick Metres

The form led to Walker finishing third in this year's Dally M awards as he took the Rabbitohs all the way to the grand final.

Walker, who is off-contract at the end of 2022, is believed to be on a figure of around $650,000 per year, however, that is likely to skyrocket, with some believing he could be worth almost seven figures in his next deal.

While it's unclear if any club will want to pay that, the Rabbitohs have gone on the record as desperate not to lose Walker at the end of his current deal.

The late start to his career at the top level leaves the 31-year-old reportedly believing he could play on for at least another three years from the end of his current deal.

Players have been known to follow Bennett following his time at a club with Darius Boyd the most famous example.

Walker has previously spoken of his love for the Rabbitohs, however, South Sydney will be facing something of a contract crunch with Damien Cook and Latrell Mitchell also likely to seek upgrades at the end of 2023, while Alex Johnston is also off-contract at the end of 2022.

That's not to mention the big-money contracts of Cameron Murray, Jai Arrow and Thomas Burgess, who are also at the club for between the next two and four years.