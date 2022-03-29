Wests Tigers and New Zealand Kiwi legend Benji Marshall has clashed with Brent Read, unhappy with criticism of the 19-year-old five-eighth.

Amid discussion surrounding the Roosters' early-season struggles, Read deemed it necessary to "temper the expectations" of the Roosters over "concerns with their halves".

“I think they’re [the Roosters] a year or two away [from contending] for me, I don’t think they’re ready,” he said on Triple M.

“I’ve got concerns over their halves, they’re great players don’t get me wrong. I think Sam Walker defensively has a few problems.”

Marshall interjected, “They’re not paying him to do that, that’s what you don’t understand mate".

Read clarified that he thinks Walker is going to "be a great footballer" and that he just doesn't think he's "quite there yet".

Benji wasn't having it.

“But what do you want him to be?” Marshall asked.

“How many games has he played? This is what I hate about you blokes, you have all these expectations on all these kids to be like Johnathan Thurston after their 10th game.”

Only 24 games into his career, Walker has shown he can run a team, carrying a heavy load for the Roosters in 2021 as they manoeuvred through a cataclysmic injury toll, which included Luke Keary's season being brought to a close in Round 3 after an ACL injury.

Read defended his position, claiming he was only "tempering expectations" and not being negative for no reason.

The Tigers legend continued.

“You’re saying all the negative things about him when he hasn’t learned how to play,” Marshall said.

"You're just bagging him.

“That’s pure bagging: ‘Mate he can’t tackle’. Ok mate, a lot of players can’t tackle, that’s not what they get paid to do.”

As he knows exactly what it's like to be where Sam Walker is now, perhaps he should be listened to. Not only as a great of the game but as a young five-eighth with all the pressure on his shoulders.