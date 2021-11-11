Former Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs will return to the club that made him famous in 2022.

The Tigers have confirmed the now retired star half will take up an ambassador role with the club, as well as dipping his toe into the water of coaching.

Marshall has regularly appeared in the media on Fox Sports show NRL 360 over the final years of his NRL career, but now it seems he is ready to move back into a football role following his playing retirement.

Marshall finished his career with a grand final loss for the Rabbitohs to the Penrith Panthers, but the most-capped player in Tigers history will resume a role with the club.

According to a Tigers' statement, Marshall's role will see him assist the club in different departments with a particular focus on pathways and development.

Essentially, he will be providing expertise to the Tigers program at SG Ball and Harold Matthews level for the halves.

He will also have an off-field role with support of Tigers functions and membership events throughout 2022.

Marshall said he was excited about the role.

“I’m very excited to start this new role with Wests Tigers and to continue contributing to a club that I’ve always loved,” Marshall said.

"Wests Tigers and its fans have been part of my family for the majority of my career and I’m looking forward to continuing that journey together.

“This is an exciting new role that allows me to contribute to the club in a number of ways both on and off the field. I’m looking forward to helping grow the next generation of Wests Tigers players coming through our pathways and playing a part in bringing further success to this great club.”

It's unclear at this stage whether Marshall's new role will allow him to continue his media work.

The Tigers have made a point of recruiting former players into various roles, with Robbie Farah currently employed as an assistant coach.