Dragons veteran Ben Hunt will be off contract at the end of 2025, with recent reports suggesting he will be open to new offers starting November 1.

The Kangaroo's utility player is gearing up for training ahead of the Pacific Championships, but contract discussions have once again come into focus.

With an impressive career that includes 17 Origins and 15 Tests, Hunt has expressed his desire to continue playing beyond 2025. However, it remains uncertain which club he will be at, as the Dragons have yet to make any significant moves regarding his future.

Throughout the year, speculation emerged around a potential return to Queensland for Hunt as he nears the end of his career.

“Nothing has changed. I had to get away and freshen up and not think about footy for a while. Unless something extreme happens, I'll probably be there,” Hunt told The Daily Telegraph.

Having already played 334 NRL games across the Brisbane Broncos and Dragons, Hunt hopes to continue for at least two more seasons. This could see him become the second most-capped player in NRL history, taking over Cooper Cronk's 372 games.

“I'm still feeling good, and I feel like I can contribute,” Hunt said.

“We had that discussion earlier in the year, and it went away. They don't want to offer me anything, so I'll go to November 1 and see what happens. I haven't shut the door on anything.”

The Dragons had shown interest in extending his contract around April, but discussions have since stalled.

"They want to see how I'm playing next year.

"It's all gone quiet, and they don't seem overly keen to keep me," Hunt added.

As his contract situation remains unresolved, the possibility of a return to Queensland is on the cards. The veteran halfback is set to become a free agent in just a few weeks, and the future remains uncertain.