Queensland Maroons star Ben Hunt is set to make a decision about his NRL future in the coming days, less than a week after the club failed to sign Jason Ryles.

Ryles rejected the Dragons head coaching role last Wednesday, on the same day the club's major sponsor St George Bank decided to end their 40-year relationship following 2024.

As the spotlight shines bright on their biggest star, Hunt is set to make a decision on his NRL future in the coming days, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Hunt is currently signed through to the end of 2025 but could seek a release with the club.

One club that is heavily linked to Hunt is the Bulldogs, however, they have also been linked to a number of players including Payne Haas and Tyson Frizell.

"I honestly haven't thought about it," he said to The Daily Telegraph regarding his contract status.

"I only found out the news (Wednesday) and my focus was on this game (Origin) so I put it on the backburner.

"I believe in what they're doing. As a player it's not my job to sort those things out, it's for the higher-ups and I'm sure they're doing the best they can."

The Queensland hooker moved to the Dragons in 2018 from the Brisbane Broncos and has since appeared 114 times for the club. This includes being a regular member of the Queensland and Australian representative sides during this time.

The Dragons will come up against the Penrith Panthers this week on Sunday in a first-place versus last-place clash.