Star St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Ben Hunt has reportedly knocked back the club's latest offer.

Hunt is off-contract at the end of 2023, and while reports have stated that he wants to remain with the joint venture to finish his career, the November 1 deadline when he will be able to sign with other clubs is rapidly approaching.

Negotiations with Hunt have been ongoing for months now, and the star halfback is one of the key names on the market for 2024 and beyond, alongside the likes of Cameron Munster, while Canberra prop Joseph Tapine became the latest name to re-sign recently, inking a mega four-year extension to stay in the nation's capital.

Previous reports have speculated that Hunt was offered in the ballpark of $750,000 to remain at the Dragons in their initial deal.

According to The Daily Telegraph the club put a revised offer in front of Hunt and his management on Tuesday, however, that has also been knocked back with time now running out before November 1.

It's understood the latest offer from the Dragons, worth more than the original, is still on the two-year timeline.

The club are also attempting to balance out the expectations of youngsters Talatau Amone and Jayden Sullivan, while also keeping Hunt on the books following a season which has seen him rise to become one of the best players in the competition.

The Queensland State of Origin star, who will be on the plane to England next week with Mal Meninga's Australian team for the Rugby League World Cup, has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Canterbury Bulldogs, while the Gold Coast Titans are also said to be interested.