Craig Bellamy ‘flipped the bird’ to Cameron Smith after the Storm captain overtook his try tally.

The pair were locked on 46 tries each heading into the final game of the season before Smith scored his second try over the season to move one ahead of his mentor.

Smith celebrated the try by pointing to the coach’s box, which forced Bellamy to react by ‘flipping the bird’.

“Look at that he’s given them the bird,” Warren Smith roared with laughter in the commentary box.

“What is going on? That has to be their bet. Craig Bellamy has given his captain the bird.

“I have seen it all.”

Bellamy apologised for his actions after the game but gave his captain one last dig before departing the press conference.

“The only thing I can feel OK about it took him 427 games to get there, and I got mine in 140 or 150 or something.”