The North Sydney Bears have claimed the NSW Cup minor premiership, while the Canberra Raiders will enter the Jersey Flegg finals on the back of a heavy loss despite taking out top spot.

The Raiders almost claimed minor premierships in both competitions, only for a dramatic second half fade out in the NSW Cup competition to ensure they fell short and finished in third spot.

Instead, the North Sydney Bears came away with a narrow six-point win over the Newcastle Knights in the final round of action to ensure they will sit atop the table and have the weekend off, before playing a major semi-final the following weekend.

That will be against the winner of the Newtown Jets - who act as the feeder team for the Cronulla Sharks - and the Canberra Raiders, after the Jets secured second spot on the table with a thrilling 39-36 win over the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.

The loss leaves the Warriors in fourth spot, albeit clinging onto their finals spot alongside the Penrith Panthers, who finish in fifth spot ahead of the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs who both secured somewhat meaningless victories this weekend.

The Jersey Flegg competition's minor premiership was already claimed by the Raiders ahead of the final weekend, but they will go into the Top 5 finals series on the back of a loss after falling short on Sunday.

A logjam behind the Raiders has ultimately resulted in the Penrith Panthers (who beat the South Sydney Rabbitohs 58-0 this weekend) lock up second spot ahead of the Canterbury Bulldogs, who knocked the Manly Sea Eagles out of contention for the finals with a thrilling win by just two points at Belmore.

The elimination final will see the Newcastle Knights clash with the Cronulla Sharks, the Knights beating the Melbourne Storm this weekend and the Sharks getting up over the Warriors.

Week 1 of both the Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup finals will be played at Leichhardt Oval.

NSW Cup finals

Week 1

Qualifying final: Newtown Jets (2) vs Canberra Raiders (3) at Leichhardt Oval

Elimination final: New Zealand Warriors (4) vs Penrith Panthers (5) at Leichhardt Oval

Week 2

Major semi-final: North Sydney Bears (1) vs winner qualifying final at Leichhardt Oval

Minor semi-final: Loser qualifying final vs winner elimination final at Leichhardt Oval

Week 3

Preliminary final: Loser major semi-final vs winner minor semi-final at Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Week 4

Grand final: Winner major semi-final vs winner preliminary final at Commank Stadium

Jersey Flegg finals

Week 1

Qualifying final: Penrith Panthers (2) vs Canterbury Bulldogs (3) at Leichhardt Oval

Elimination final: Newcastle Knights (4) vs Cronulla Sharks (5) at Leichhardt Oval

Week 2

Major semi-final: Canberra Raiders (1) vs winner qualifying final at Leichhardt Oval

Minor semi-final: Loser qualifying final vs winner elimination final at Leichhardt Oval

Week 3

Preliminary final: Loser major semi-final vs winner minor semi-final at Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Week 4

Grand final: Winner major semi-final vs winner preliminary final at Commank Stadium