England back-rower John Bateman has done nothing to end the constant speculation over his future following the host nation's World Cup win against Papua New Guinea to secure a semi-final berth.

Bateman was the subject of much conjecture last week when it was reported in Australian media that Wests Tigers were preparing a massive bid to release him from the final years of his lengthy Wigan contract.

The English club responded promptly, claiming they hadn't received any official approach or offer – but Bateman refused to comment on the reports before the game.

But following the win over the Kumuls, Bateman was far more cryptic about his future, refusing to deny any return to Australia in a move that will likely frustrate his current employers.

“I'll sort out what I need to sort out after the World Cup,” Bateman told Fox Sports.

“The decision will come then.

“I've got a contract at Wigan and rumours are rumours, but it's always good to be liked – I don't care what you say.

“I've got a World Cup to focus on and that's what I'm going to be focusing on. I'll answer the questions after the World Cup.”

Last week the Daily Telegraph reported that a three-year deal with the Tigers was virtually complete, before Wigan refuted the claim.

England's next clash will be a World Cup semi-final rematch against Samoa at the Emirates Stadium next weekend. The two sides have already met in the opening game of the tournament, which England won convincingly, 60-6.