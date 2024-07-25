Wests Tigers star forward John Bateman is reportedly no guarantee of returning to the joint venture after a short stint in England to finish the 2024 season.

Bateman was this week left out of the Tigers' side to play the New Zealand Warriors on Friday evening, and it quickly emerged after team lists were named that he had been handed a short-term release from the club.

The Tigers are still yet to comment on Bateman officially, other than to say he wouldn't be playing this Friday, but it has been speculated that he has returned home and will join the Warrington Wolves through to the end of the current campaign.

That situation has had muddied waters however, with Sam Burgess telling the media in England per LoveRugbyLeague that nothing had been finalised earlier this week.

“I've spoken to Shane Richardson (Wests Tigers chief executive) and Benji (Marshall, head coach) there,” Burgess said.

“Nothing is finalised. It is a bit of an idea, I've spoken to John as well but nothing is finalised. We felt there might be an opportunity there, we've got space to do something but, like I said, I can't really confirm anything because there's nothing to do to confirm so we're just working on it.

“It's just an opportunity for us to strengthen what we've already got. It's pointless talking about it, we all what John can bring, he's a great competitor, he's got some great rugby in front of him but there's no point talking about what he can bring until we actually bring him here.

“If we get anything confirmed then we'll let you guys know as soon as possible. We won't hold that back but it's still a bit away yet."

It comes with reports Bateman's immediate exit from the Tigers came on the back of a 'blow up' with first-year head coach Benji Marshall, and further reports that he will wind up with the South Sydney Rabbitohs upon his return.

“There's been a blow-up since their game against South Sydney on the weekend where he and Benji have had quite a public set-to in front of the other players,” journalist James Hooper said on Fox Sports' NRL 360.

“He let Benji know in no uncertain terms that he thinks Benji treats the senior players as though they're rookies and he treats the rookies as though they're senior players.

“So, they've had a big bust-up.”

Fox Sports' Paul Crawley is also reporting that Bateman will end up under Wayne Bennett at the South Sydney Rabbitohs next year.

The Rabbitohs are in the midst of revamping their own squad, and have some cash to splash after releasing Damien Cook from the remainder of his playing contract to the St George Illawarra Dragons, although several big-money deals at the club will see eyebrows raised should the English veteran forward make the switch for 2025.

Bateman, without a switch, would return to the Tigers for the 2025 and 2026 seasons in the NRL under the terms of his current contract, but it's understood the club has been shopping him around for some time, and that the short-term deal with Warrington has been in the works for up to six weeks.