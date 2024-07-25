Parramatta head coach Trent Barrett has confirmed he has an option to remain at the Eels in 2025, although it's unlikely it would be in a coaching capacity.

Barrett will see out the season in charge of Parramatta after taking over from Brad Arthur, who was sacked mid-season.

The club have already confirmed Jason Ryles as the new head coach from the start of the 2025 campaign, and Barrett admitted on Thursday that he is unlikely to remain part of the coaching staff, stating he has a "few options".

"I don't think in a coaching capacity, but there is still an option here to stay and I'm working through that at the moment," Barrett told the media on Thursday ahead of the club's clash with the Melbourne Storm this weekend.

"I've got a few options with what I want to do, but my main focus is to get through the next seven weeks. We have a bit of a predicament with numbers at the moment, we still haven't finalised the team for tomorrow night.

"Those things will take care of themselves, and as I said before, I have to just coach the team and I'm still obligated to do that."

Barrett said his conversations over his future with Ryles are not difficult.

"They are not hard conversations. I've been in this game long enough to know how it works. These things happen and I totally understand whatever way anyone wanted to go. They aren't tough conversations at all," Barrett added.

The coach said outside news wasn't impacting him, but admitted it may have been getting to some of his players as the Eels push to avoid the wooden spoon - they are currently locked with the Wests Tigers at the bottom of the NRL ladder.

He also confirmed some players were playing for contracts as the club's injury crisis leaves the Eels barely able to name a team for the game on Friday evening.

"It's difficult on some of the players, and some of the commentary in and around what's going on next year will be unsettling for a few of them I'd imagine. We just have to handle that, we have to support our players as best we can, as we do with our staff and we will continue to do that. The club has been really good, they are aware of some of the issues, but our main focus is that we still have to win games," Barrett said.

"There are still two months of footy to go. The players are professional, some of them are playing for contracts and we owe it to our fans and members to play well. We are playing at home against Melbourne against a really good side, we are probably a chance of debuting more players given the injury toll we have got and while it's not ideal, it's the cards we have been dealt at the moment. The club at the moment and those players need leadership, and that's what we will give them."