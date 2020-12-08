Contentious NRL player agent Isaac Moses has lost his appeal against the NRL after ”procuring and assisting” a client.

Moses was under investigation in 2017 after instructing ex-Eels star Tim Mannah to give false evidence in a case by the NRL Integrity & Compliance Unit over the Parramatta salary cap scandal.

Moses was an agent for over 50 players and a number of coaches including Cameron Smith, Anthony Seibold and David Klemmer before his accreditation was renounced in June 2020.

Since then Moses has made an appeal. to which the NRL Appeals Committee made a statement on Tuesday confirming the decision.

“The independent Committee upheld the NRL’s findings that Mr Moses breached his obligations as an Accredited Agent in 2017 by counselling, procuring and assisting one of his clients to give evidence to the NRL that was false and intended to mislead an investigation by the NRL Integrity & Compliance Unit.

“The Appeals Committee will now hear submissions from the parties on whether the cancellation of Mr Moses’ accreditation should be confirmed, or some other sanction be imposed.

The NRL is yet to put into effect the cancellation of Moses registration stating that it “will not take effect until notified by the NRL”.

Moses has been involved in multiple scandals, including the Storm salary cap scandal and the Wests Tigers “big four” contract issue in 2017 (James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses, Aaron Woods and Luke Brooks) – all of which he managed – to assist in their future decisions.

Moses is currently looking to negotiate a lesser punishment due to the outcome of the appeal.