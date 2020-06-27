Round 7 will go ahead as planned as an independent inspection ruled Bankwest Stadium’s surface safe.

Fears about the surface emerged after two Sydney Roosters players suffered knee-injuries last night.

However, today’s inspection cleared the venue for the rest of the round.

“The independent analysis during today’s inspection showed the surface is stable and all testing is within the normal ranges,” Mr Annesley said.

“It concluded that the ground was in ‘surprisingly good condition’ and falls ‘within all measured criteria’. It also found that the ‘surface levels and stability are still very good’.”

Paramatta will host Canberra at the venue today, while the Bulldogs and Wests Tigers conclude the round tomorrow night.