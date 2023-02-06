Dylan Brown has been sidelined following a Bali holiday, after the star half suffered an arm infection during his vacation time.
The five-eighth enjoyed a spell in Indonesia following the World Cup, resulting on a cut on his arm developing an infection and created blood clots in his arm.
He's only just returned to full-training.
While it's unlikely Brad Arthur will rush the 22 year-old into the side for the club's first trial match against Penrith, however expect Brown to feature in their pre-season match against Newcastle, leaving him a certainty for Round 1 selection.
It's already been a tough summer for Brown after New Zealand were eliminated by the Kangaroos the week before the final, while on a personal level, the five-eighth has been forced to choose between staying put in Parramatta, or taking a risk and joining the Dolphins on a long-term deal.
Brown eventually inked a deal that could see the youngster remain in blue and gold until 2031, however halves partner Mitchell Moses remains an off-contract target for Parramatta.
While fans will be happy to see Brown line-up for the opening round against Melbourne, they will be without forwards Ryan Matterson and Bryce Cartwright for the clash, with the former accepting a three-game ban while the latter fractured his jaw at training this week.
