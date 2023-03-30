Parramatta Eels winger Bailey Simonsson is facing at least two weeks on the sideline after being hit with a Grade 3 careless high tackle charge by the NRL match review committee.

The Eels winger was sent to the sin bin by referee Grant Atkins and bunker official Gerard Sutton for the shot on Sydney Roosters' captain James Tedesco during the first half of the Round 5 match, which was ultimately won 28 points to 20 by the tri-colours.

Being a first offence, Simonsson avoids the harshest of penalties, but will still face two matches out of the NRL for the shot. Should he elect to fight at the judiciary instead of taking the early guilty plea, he risks a three-match ban.

The tackle left Tedesco out of the game concussed, and the NRL's new mandatory 11-day standown means the star will miss next week's game against the Melbourne Storm.

It was unclear at the time of the tackle whether he would be hit with a high tackle charge or a shoulder charge, however, some attempt to wrap the arm left it simply as high contact, making direct contact to the jaw of the Roosters, New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos captain.

Calls at the time for Simonsson to be sent off, including one by Roosters' coach Trent Robinson in the post-game press conference, left little doubt as to the severity of the tackle from the Parramatta winger.

Simonsson was the second player to be sent to the sin bin in the first half for the Eels, after Will Penisini went for a professional foul in the opening minutes of the contest.

Just minutes after Simonsson was sin binned, the Roosters made their opponents pay, with Daniel Tupou crossing in the corner and sending his team ahead 10-2. Another try before halftime to Luke Keary left the scoreline 16-2, before the Roosters ultimately took out the game 28-20.

Simonsson has until midday (AEDT) tomorrow, to lodge an early guilty plea or elect to fight at the judiciary.