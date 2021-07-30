The Sydney Roosters are facing yet another layer of complexity in their injury crisis, with Josh Morris sustaining a hamstring injury.

Morris, who was only recalled to the side this weekend to deal with the mounting injury crisis after being dropped the week prior to poor form, lasted 51 minutes in the Roosters' eventual 28-0 win over Parramatta.

The hamstring injury, while unclear at this stage as to its severity, is likely to rule Morris out for a couple of weeks at least, even if it is minor.

Hamstring injury for Josh Morris who also won’t return. Once again seemed to play on momentarily after suffering strain, hopefully minor. Would be 2-4 weeks return to play if so — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 29, 2021

Morris had been recalled to Trent Robinson's side to replace Billy Smith, who is out for the season with a lisfranc injury, and Matt Ikuvalu, who is out with a syndesmosis injury for at least six to eight weeks.

SEE ALSO: Roosters hammered by injuries

With Brett Morris having already retired this season, and young gun Joseph Sualii also out for the season, it's left Trent Robinson scrambling for options.

Adam Keighran played in the centres last night, while regular centre and sometimes fill in fullback Joseph Manu was shuffled out to the wing in a stop-gap measure which proved successful against a struggling Parramatta.

With Morris likely to join the list on the sidelines though, Robinson will now have two choices.

He can either turn to a youngster who has travelled to Brisbane with the bubble, or call on re-enforcements from outside the club, with heavy rumours and speculation in the past week that Dale Copley would be released from the Brisbane Broncos to link up with his former club.

Robinson and the Roosters have just two days to pull off a mid-season move however, with the window for moves slamming shut on August 1.