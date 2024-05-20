Both Justin Olam and Brent Naden are facing suspensions after the duo were cited as part of five charges handed down by the NRL's match review committee from Sunday's matches at Magic Round.

It will create backline chaos for the Tigers should both players either accept their suspensions via early guilty pleas or fight and lose at the judiciary, with the club also already missing Starford To'a to a hamstring injury and Junior Tupou to a foot injury.

Naden was the first to be cited for dangerous contact just before halftime on Jack Bostock during the 24-12 loss, before Olam was also cited for dangerous contact just seven minutes later during the 24-12 loss to the Dolphins.

Both players overlapped their time in the sin bin by a couple of minutes, leaving the Tigers with just 11 players for a brief period of time.

The match review committee have handed down a pair of Grade 2 charges, with both players receiving a first offence on their rolling judiciary record. It means that both Naden and Olam are only facing a single week suspended with an early guilty plea, or two if they fight and lose at the judiciary.

Three other players are also facing fines out of Sunday at Magic Round, with Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona among them for an offence during Melbourne's heavy win over the Parramatta Eels.

He was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge, with the first offence leaving him eligible for a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

In Sunday's earliest game, which saw the New Zealand Warriors get the better of the Penrith Panthers in a surprise upset, both Jackson Ford and James Fisher-Harris were charged.

The duo - both on first offences - have also been hit with Grade 1 dangerous contact charges and will face $1000 fines with early guilty pleas or $1500 if they fight and lose.

All players have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine whether they will contest the charges or accept early guilty pleas.