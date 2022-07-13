First it was the Adam Reynolds retention blunder, then it was the Wayne Bennett curse, but with a few consecutive wins under their belt, Cody Walker believes the Rabbitohs have shaken the excuses are back in business.

The drop off from South Sydney has been immense when comparing their 2021 season to 2022, a lack of patience, composure and discipline compounding the mass exits the club suffered after their Grand Final loss to Penrith.

Easily carrying the worst completion rate in the competition, the Rabbitohs have been sloppy as they've tried to recreate the success that led them to NRL's biggest stage last season, instead now focused on just playing finals footy, let alone another Grand Final.

Not a single side apart from Melbourne and Penrith managed to beat the Bunnies last year, a testament to just how good the attacking dynamos were when they hit their straps under Bennett.

This year, the club has suffered losses to Brisbane twice, the Dragons, Raiders and even the Tigers. That killer instinct has faded away, replaced by frustration at times, a trait personified by the enigmatic Walker.

Setting a new record for try-assists in the NRL last season, Walker has struggled at times trying to be 'the man' after Reynolds' exit. But following a season-best game against Newcastle, the 32 year-old is starting to see some glimmers of hope between the cracks.

"We're playing our style of footy, back to the South Sydney of old. Kicking to corners, really backing our defence and having a defensive mindset to start the game. We've really done that the last two weeks." Walker told The Canberra Times.

"Now it's about keeping going with it. Nothing really needs to change. We need to improve in certain areas of the game but we understand where those areas are."

No doubt the Bunnies' bounce back in form has coincided with the return of superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell, who has played just half a dozen games in the NRL since August last year, and Walker is welcoming back 'TrellMit'.

"He just adds another threat to our team. Obviously, he's quite skilful, big-bodied. He's hard to handle and he's dangerous. He's an important part of our team."

South Sydney have an incredibly rough draw to finish the regular season, facing the Storm, Panthers, Sharks, Cowboys, Eels and Roosters in their final eight games of the season, making matches like this weeks against Canterbury even more crucial if they are to play finals footy.