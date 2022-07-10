The Wests Tigers are reportedly considering the radical option of appointing Tim Sheens as their next coach.

A decade after he was sacked by the joint venture, Sheens returned to the Tigers ahead of the 2022 season in a general manager of football role, in an attempt to fix the struggling club.

The Tigers haven't played finals football in over ten years, and have been through multiple coaches in that time frame.

Michael Maguire was the latest to join the list of axed coaches from the Concord-based club just a handful of weeks ago, with the club sitting bottom of the table following the completion of Round 17.

They are yet to appoint their next boss, and while Sheens has talked about the need for development and an emerging style coach, the knockback from Cameron Ciraldo couldn't have come at a worse time for the club, where interim boss Brett Kimmorley has struggled to get any sort of response from his side who blew a 12-0 lead to lose to the Parramatta Eels over the weekend.

Now The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Sheens could become the next coach of the Tigers.

It's understood there is plenty of backing on the club's board, with Sheens himself open to the idea of taking over on a short-term solution where he would mentor a group of assistant coaches, with one to eventually take over the head coaching duties in a few years time.

It's a radical solution to fix the club, with Sheens' last tenure in charge of the Tigers ending in tears after 250 games in charge.

He has since spent time in charge of the Hull Kingston Rovers in England and Widnes Vikings, also working in a director of football roles in England.

A former Australian Kangaroos coach, the experience of the 71-year-old is matched by few figures in the game, and yet, his appointment would fly directly in the face of his previous comments around what the next coach of the club needs to look like.

There is little doubt the Tigers' employment strategies thus far have followed those comments either, with the club reportedly interested in another Penrith assistant in Andrew Webster before he linked up with the New Zealand Warriors next week.

No reported timeline has been placed on an official decision from Sheens.