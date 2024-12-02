The New South Wales Rugby League have confirmed Laurie Daley will take over as the new coach of the NSW Blues for the 2025 State of Origin series, while Craig Bellamy has also been added to his staff.

Daley has signed a two-year contract and will be in charge of the Blues for the 2025 and 2026 series.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to coach New South Wales again. It was seven years ago, and I have a burning passion for the state," Daley said during the press conference, which confirmed his announcement.

"To be asked to do the job, I feel very honoured. Michael Maguire did such a fantastic job last year, and we are hoping to continue on what he left behind.

"There are really positive signs for New South Wales after last year. We will do the best job possible to represent our state in the best possible fashion."

A former Origin great as a player, Daley's first stint coaching the state team came between 2013 and 2017 as he oversaw a drought-breaking series win in 2014 but was only able to win four other matches in his four series in charge.

The famous 2014 win saw Daley's Blues snap an eight-year series losing streak, where Queensland had a team stacked with likely future Immortals that had dominated since their first win in 2006.

Daley couldn't keep the Blues on top, though, with the Maroons winning the next three series and Daley paying for it with his job.

Brad Fittler took over from Daley in 2018 and found immediate success, leading the Blues to back-to-back series wins as Queensland began a period of transformation.

Fittler being outcoached in three of the four series between 2020 and 2023 saw him replaced by Michael Maguire, though, with the former premiership-winning coach finding a series win for the Blues in 2024, which included a 20-year first with a series-deciding win in Brisbane.

His move to the Broncos, though, saw the role come up for grabs, and after looking at multiple options, the Blues ultimately elected to hand the gig to Daley for a second crack.

NSWRL CEO David Trodden revealed most of Michael Maguire's support staff will be staying on board with Laurie Daley as head coach, while an advisor role has also been created and accepted by Craig Bellamy.

"I want to acknowledge in announcing that appointment the great work that Michael Maguire did last year in winning the 2024 series. One of the great legacies that Madge left from his series win last year was the support staff that he put together and the structure that he put together," Trodden said.

"We are pleased to announce this morning the retention of the vast majority of that support staff. Frank Ponissi, who is the absolute best at what he does as the football manager at the Storm, will stay on as team performance manager, Matt King, for whom our organisation has the absolute highest regard, has been offered the role of senior assistant coach, and we are looking forward to him taking on that role.

"Brett White has also accepted a role as assistant coach.

"To round off that staff, we are also really excited to announce the creation of a new role, which is an advisor to the off-field staff, and Craig Bellamy has accepted that role. He will act as an advisor to Laurie and his staff, and to have the best NRL coach around involved in our organisation is, I think, an enormous vote of confidence in Laurie and the support staff Laurie has assembled, but also in our organisation as well.

"I think that coaching group is the best coaching group for any rugby league team in the world, and I think that New South Wales has got plenty to be excited about for what lies ahead in 2025 and for us to build on the great work that was done in 2024."

Bellamy is a former Blues head coach, having taken charge of the team between 2008 and 2010.

"I have a great relationship with Craig over a number of years. It started out as a player, then obviously, we have kept in touch. I was looking for some guidance, I was looking for someone to help me if I ever got an opportunity again, and I thought he was the best possible person to do that," Daley said.

"Craig will help the coaches. He will also be a part of the group, and I'm excited to have him involved. If I'm excited, I think the players will be excited to get to work with someone like Craig.

"You don't have to talk about what he has achieved in the game, and again, he is passionate about New South Wales, wants to be part of it, which is exciting for us, and no doubt with him being there with us, we can all learn a lot."

Daley has coached the Indigenous All-Stars since his time in charge of the Blues, but has had no other coaching experience in recent years.

It was understood at one stage that Daley's chance of taking the role was also going to require him to stand down from his role with betting company TAB.

Daley, who played 244 games for the Canberra Raiders, also played 23 Origins and 21 Test matches during his career and has never coached at club level.

Daley said he believes he will be a better coach than he was in his last go around.

"I'd like to think so. I'd like to think I've learnt a lot. I never thought I'd have the opportunity again, but it's come about, and we will look to build on what has happened this year," Daley said.

"I think you learn a lot. Maturity is one; there are a lot of aspects that go into running a football program, not only the coaching side but the human side. As coaches, as mentors, or whatever you do as a leader, you are always learning. You want to get better, and that doesn't change through life.

"If you have that desire to get better at what you do every day, there is no reason you can't be better."

The 2025 State of Origin series gets underway in Brisbane on Wednesday, May 28, before it heads to Perth on June 18 and then finishes in Sydney on Wednesday, July 9.