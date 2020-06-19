Axed Canterbury winger Jayden Okunbor finally gets his chance to appeal the NRL’s decision to deregister him, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Okunbor will have a closed hearing on Tuesday in front of NRL appeals committee chief and former High Court judge Ian Callinan to discuss his fate, although a result isn’t expected for weeks.

Okunbor’s former teammate Corey Harawira-Naera is still yet to have a date set for his appeal.

Both Okunbor and Harawira-Naera had their contracts terminated by the Bulldogs and were suspended indefinitely by the NRL for allegedly bringing back school girls to the teams hotel during pre-season that has resulted in these court cases.

Even without a return date set yet for Harawira-Naera’s return to action, he is a wanted man after it was reported that a host of clubs have lined up and enquired interest in his services.