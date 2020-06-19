MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07: Jayden Okunbor of the Bulldogs looks on prior to the round four NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park on April 07, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Axed Canterbury winger Jayden Okunbor finally gets his chance to appeal the NRL’s decision to deregister him, reports The Daily Telegraph. 

Okunbor will have a closed hearing on Tuesday in front of NRL appeals committee chief and former High Court judge Ian Callinan to discuss his fate, although a result isn’t expected for weeks.

Okunbor’s former teammate Corey Harawira-Naera is still yet to have a date set for his appeal.

Both Okunbor and Harawira-Naera had their contracts terminated by the Bulldogs and were suspended indefinitely by the NRL for allegedly bringing back school girls to the teams hotel during pre-season that has resulted in these court cases.

Even without a return date set yet for Harawira-Naera’s return to action, he is a wanted man after it was reported that a host of clubs have lined up and enquired interest in his services.