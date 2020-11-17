Cronulla have announced the signing of axed Bulldog Aiden Tolman, with the 31-year-old signing on for the 2021 season.

Tolman has played 275 NRL games since joining Melbourne in 2008, where he played 53 games before moving to Belmore for a decade.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity. The Sharks have come along, offered a contract and I’m over the moon,” Tolman said

“To live local, come to a strong club that has played finals for a number of years, I’m really happy to be here and to be on board.

“Obviously, I want to be in the team, but I’ve got to earn my position. The Club lost of lot of experience over the past few years and I’m looking forward to adding to that and I can’t wait for the pre-season,” he added.

Sharks coach John Morris said Tolman’s experience is unparalleled.

“I’m excited to have him join us for next season,” Morris said.

“He’s a proven winner given his record at the Storm and Bulldogs, his experience will be invaluable, and his character is of the highest calibre.

“He’s durable and has the rare ability to play big minutes. Aiden definitely adds much needed depth to our forwards, especially considering some of the injuries we have and the players we will be missing early in the season.”

Morris added that despite being past his best football, Tolman had plenty to offer.

“We certainly took notice of that performance from Aiden and given that he’s still only 31 years of age we have no doubt he has plenty to offer,” Morris said.