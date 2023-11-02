2023 Australian Schoolboys representative Loko Pasifiki Tonga has secured a Top 30 contract for the St George Illawarra Dragons as he attempts to make a name for himself.

A future star forward, Pasifiki Tonga spent this year with the Dragons SG Ball team before taking the leap to Jersey Flegg level and comes from the famed Endeavour Sports High in Caringbah.

He would also play two NSW Cup games at the back of last season against the Rabbitohs and Warriors. Playing limited minutes off the interchange bench, he ran a total of 114 running metres.

After speaking with his agent, Craig Clifton from Rogers Sports Management, Zero Tackle can confirm that Pasifiki Tonga has signed an upgraded contract that will see him move into the club's Top 30 roster for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

He will be on a train-and-trial contract for the upcoming 2024 NRL season.

“This is my first club and I'm loving it here,” he said earlier this year on the Dragons website.

“My junior footy, I was at the Bankstown Bulls from four to 10 and then I moved to the Chester Hill Hornets for two years.

"We all moved down to Melbourne and stayed there for like four years but there was barely any league there, so I moved to union… I got the opportunity to play in Ipswich for a year and then the Dragons brought me back down here.”

Standing at 194cm and 122kg, Pasifiki Tonga has been compared to international star Payne Haas in the past and also helped guide Ipswich State High School to its first Langer Trophy in 2022.