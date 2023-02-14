Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has given his predictions for the upcoming NRL season, forecasting a surprise grand finalist.

A rugby league connoisseur, Albanese has been a die-hard Rabbitohs fan before he ever stepped into office. Hoping good fortune comes to his club, he is predicting that they will win the 2023 premiership.

"South Sydney to of course win, of course, I would predict that," Albanese said on SEN 1170 Breakfast when asked who will win the competition.

Albanese then shocked the hosts by revealing who Souths would face in the final.

"To beat either the Doggies, as the big bolters this year, or the Chooks in the grand final."

The Bulldogs finished 12th last season, however, they have rejuvenated the club with new signings to both the playing squad and coaching staff. In their first pre-season match last weekend they defeated the Raiders 34-18.

Along with his prediction for the 2023 grand final, Albanese was asked about the prospect of The Dolphins who will enter their first season.

"You've got to think that the Dolphins are going to do it pretty tough," he said.

"I hope they do well, I hope they win some games this year but it's going to be a development (year).

"I think they'll be a success in the long term. Of course, they have the super coach Wayne Bennett, you can't write them off."