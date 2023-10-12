Melbourne Storm big-man Nelson Asofa-Solomona has called out two rugby league players after making light work of Jarrod Wallace in his boxing debut.

The enforcer, who is known as one of the toughest players in the competition, was dominant in his debut boxing fight, knocking down Wallace within seconds of the first round with a brutal right uppercut.

The fight would manage to last until the second round, but the Storm forward's dominance was too great and ended the fight in the second round with another massive blow.

Currently, with a record of 1-0, Asofa-Solomona has called out Tongan Test rival Siosiua Taukeiaho, who has been rumoured to join the Canterbury Bulldogs next season and Roosters and English international Victor Radley.

“The guy I want to fight next is Taukeiaho,” NAS said via The Courier Mail.

“He would be a good match up for me. He has had one fight and I've had one, so if he is keen, then I'd love to jump in the ring with him.

“I'm keen to jump in the ring with people I've had altercations with on the field and I've had some run-ins with Taukeiaho and Victor Radley.

“I would like to fight Radley, too. Victor is a bit smaller, so I'm not sure how it would work weight wise, but Siua is the one guy I'm looking at.”

Whilst Tevita Pangai Junior quit rugby league a few months ago to focus on a boxing career, Asofa-Solomona has committed to the Melbourne Storm and has no plans on leaving the club anytime soon to do the same.

Despite reaching the Preliminary Final and going out to the Penrith Panthers, the Storm will be eager to go one step further next season, in which could be Craig Bellamy's last hurrah as coach before assistant Jason Ryles takes the reigns.

“I'm committed to the Storm,” he added.

“I've signed a four-year deal with them and I won't be walking out on them.

“I love the club, but post-football I'd definitely like to do more boxing and see where I can go in the ring.”