The Wests Tigers‘ interest in Canterbury fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has come to a crossroads after the club received an $800,000 asking price for the New Zealand international.

The Tigers’ interest was confirmed earlier this week, with a potential mid-season move on the cards for the 25-year-old.

According to Fox Sports, the Bulldogs would need to pay half of Watene-Zelezniak’s current salary figure, with the Tigers understood to be satisfied with forking up close to $400,000.

A move to Concord would reunite the Kiwi captain with his former New Zealand coach in Michael Maguire, but a finalised deal now looks distant as both clubs consider the monetary factors to complete the move.

Watene-Zelezniak took to Instagram shortly after the rumours of a potential move to the Tigers surfaced, stating his loyalty to the Bulldogs.

“I’m signed until 2022,” Watene-Zelezniak wrote.

“We may not be winning games but I love it at the Bulldogs and the challenge that is ahead of us. The tougher the journey the better the outcome.”

The reports have been persistent however, with the Tigers remaining keen on securing the fullback’s services.

The versatile back has played 37 games for the Bulldogs since joining from Penrith midway through the 2019 season, where he played 106 games and scored 41 tries.