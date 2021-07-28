Dean Ritchie of The Daily Telegraph has told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast that Jai Arrow's State of Origin Covid-19 breach could cost him nearly $100,000 as the league continues to crack-down on players who break protocols.

The incident in question involved Arrow bringing an "unregistered guest" into Queensland's Origin camp ahead of Game III on the Gold Coast.

The Rabbitohs forward was subsequently handed a two-game suspension and a $35,000 fine for the Covid-19 breach, making him $50,000 out of pocket following the paycheck he missed for being banned from playing in Game III.

It's being reported that this penalty could be extended, as the Queensland Rugby League are considering banning Arrow from the 2022 State of Origin series. If this decision is made then Arrow could be looking at losing another $45,000 in match payments.

“This Friday the QRL will meet to discuss the Jai Arrow incident during State of Origin,” Ritchie said.

“The feeling out of Queensland is that they may now impose another sanction on Jai Arrow which would mean he would be banned next year.

“He was fined $35,000 this year for taking a woman into his room against Covid protocols. He missed out on his match payments as well.

“All up if he does not play again next year, if he’s suspended, that incident will cost him, with match payments and fines, $100,000. Gross mistake there from Jai Arrow.

“As I said we’ll find out more this Friday but certainly at this point they are leading towards suspending Jai Arrow for next season’s State of Origin.”

News of this deliberation from the QRL comes after it was reported that the New South Wales Rugby League are considering further sanctioning Penrith hooker Apisai Koroisau following his Covid-19 breach during the Blues camp for Game II.

NSWRL Chairman David Trodden said on Koroisau's potential suspension and future in the Blue's jersey, "the NSW board is going to consider further sanctions over the coming days".

"There is a concern within the organisation that he has damaged the trust of the organisation and that will have implications for this selection in future teams.

"He doesn’t get to that point [of being considered] until he re-earns the trust of everyone in the organisation, but particularly the coach. How long it takes to re-earn that trust will be determined in the future."

While there's been no mention of Arrow being permanently stripped of a Maroons jersey, the handling by both the QRL and NSWRL of these recent Covid-19 breaches puts the entire league on notice.