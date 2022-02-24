Despite being dumped from Queensland's Origin side following off-field misdemeanors during last season's series, Jai Arrow could well have earned a way back into the Maroons' inner circle.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the Souths forward explained that after breaking bread with freshly minted Queensland coach Billy Slater, a path towards being introduced could well be on the cards.

After breaching the representative side's Covid bubble and being banned from Origin III on the Gold Coast, the 26-year-old's prospects of regaining selection appeared slim.

However, after meetings with state powerbrokers, Bruce Hatcher and Rohan Sawyer, and Slater himself, Arrow was optimistic about his chances of wearing Maroon in 2022.

“I went to dinner with him [Slater] the other week – I went with a few other players,” Arrow said.

“That was good that he invited me and we got to sit down and speak about what it means to be a Queenslander."

The former Titan also expressed gratitude whilst admitting his mistakes were made under duress.

“Obviously I am very grateful. It was a time in my life that was pretty rough but something I had to put up with and not dwell on," Arrow continued.

“I had to move on with life. All I could do was suffer the consequences, move on and then get back to my job.

“I can’t thank Billy enough for inviting me to that dinner. I suppose it takes a weight off my shoulders.” Having played alongside one another during the latter stages of Slater's days in Maroon, Arrow was effusive in his praise for the legendary fullback as a player and as a person. “He is unbelievable,” he added. “In my debut year in Origin, going in and seeing the likes of Billy and the way he conducted himself on and off the field, he was a pretty special player. “He knows his footy, loves his footy and he is obviously passionate about Queensland. That is what you want in a coach. He pretty much coached the side anyway." And with Slater taking over from Paul Green to lead in an official sense, should bygones be bygones and all be forgiven, Arrow could well earn the opportunity to play under the Storm superstar later this season. “I would be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking about it. Having a taste of Origin and being part of it – I have played nine games now – I want more. I met with the QRL," he said in finality. “Because of Covid it was pretty hard but we got that done and settled. It was all good. I am just really, really looking forward to the season with the Rabbitohs. “Hopefully I can play consistent footy and I get the rewards.” Arrow is set to start his latest season with Souths when the Rabbits face Brisbane on March 11. Origin I will kick off on June 8 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.