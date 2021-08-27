26-year-old South Sydney Rabbitohs' forward Jai Arrow has spoken up about the ordeal that saw him ruled out of State of Origin Game 3.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Arrow admitted his decision could have seen him kicked out of the sport, and that he was fearful of what punishment may have been handed down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bubble breach ultimately saw Arrow fined $35,000 and suspended for two games.

Some say the 26-year-old was extremely lucky with the outcome as the incident came just days after Paul Vaughan's infamously hosted team BBQ.

“I was worried about my career if I’m being completely honest,” Arrow told the publication.

“I started having everything going through my head. It was the toughest time in my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They had a chauffeur drive me home. He was a good fella. But I had a lot of head noise that whole way.

“I regret everything about it. I have massive regrets and I’m not proud of what I did.

“It’s hard to talk about. I haven’t spoken about it since then.

“I knew what I was doing [at the time] was wrong, absolutely I did. I’ve suffered plenty of punishment as a result. It was a dumb decision to make. I’ve apologised to everyone I’ve hurt. I lost a lot. It hurts.”

While a formal decision has yet to be made regarding his representative career Arrow admits that he wouldn't be surprised if he never dons the famous Maroon.

“I’d be lying if I wasn’t thinking about not getting to play for Queensland again,” he said.

“I will find that out at a later date [if I’m banned]. I definitely give my all [for that jersey] every time and I’d love to play for my state again.

“I watched Origin 3 at home. I turned the game off at the start, but I turned it back on because I said to myself, ‘I was the one who did the wrong thing, you need to watch the game and support the boys’, and I did.”

Arrow was not the only player to have a bubble breach recorded in State of Origin camp, with Penrith Panthers and New South Wales' hooker Apisai Koroisau also hit with a suspension and fine for his own breach.

The South Sydney forward will be celebrating his 100th NRL game against Eastern Suburbs rivals the Sydney Roosters this evening.

The match, to be played at Suncorp Stadium, is slated to kick-off at 7:55pm (AEST) with Arrow to line up in the second row.