Jai Arrow has signed a four-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, starting in 2021.

The deal ties the 24-year old to the Rabbitohs until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Arrow has notched 62 NRL games after making his debut for the Brisbane Broncos in 2016 and has played four State of Origin matches for Queensland.

Rabbitohs general manager of football Shane Richardson was thrilled to see the rising star join the club at the end of next season.

“He has worked with Wayne (Bennett) previously at the Broncos and he has developed into a State of Origin player, but we see him being able to push for further honours in the green and gold in coming years and we couldn’t be happier that he will be pursuing those goals whilst playing his NRL football with Souths, he told rabbitohs.com.au.

“During our discussions with him about football and life outside of football he has shown great maturity and a willingness to live by The Rabbitoh Way.

“He was chased by a number of NRL clubs but he has made the Rabbitohs his club of choice from 2021.

“We wish him the best of luck with the Titans for the coming season and we’re looking forward to him joining us for 2021. I am sure all of our Members and supporters are as well.”