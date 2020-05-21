Local footy teams – is your club’s logo in need of a refresh?

Graphic design whiz Joey Whiting is offering his talents to re-design YOUR club’s logo.

Joey has mocked up some incredible designs in recent weeks, including NBA x NRL logos, NBA x AFL mashup logos, NBA x AFL crossover jerseys and EPL x AFL mashup logos.

The Zero Tackle team has been super impressed with Joey’s designs and want to help him expand his reach at the local level.

Joey will re-design one local club’s logo every week, with the new graphic to be pushed to our social media channels.

To go in the running to have your club’s logo re-designed, either drop Joey a comment via his Instagram whitingdesign or fill out the application form below.

Sign up below!