Anthony Griffin has been informed he'll need to reapply for his own job if he wants to continue at the helm in 2024, so he's letting the club's board answer questions about his future.

Griffin is in the third and final year of his initial deal with St George Illawarra, winning just 21 of 50 NRL games at the club since he took the reins. There's been pressure on the coach since he stepped through the doors.

However, the club has informed him that if there is to be a fourth season, he'll need to submit a resume like every other candidate, with a number of assistant coaches eyeing the role.

The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that South Sydney assistant Ben Hornby, North Queensland right-hand man Dean Young and their key target, Roosters' assistant Jason Ryles, are all being considered for the gig.

While he was grilled over his future by the media, Griffin took a cheeky jab at the Dragons' board, declaring that that's their question to answer.

“I'll speak about it straight away – that stuff has come from the board,” Griffin told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I have a job to do here. I started the year off contract, so nothing has changed there.

“I'm enjoying my job; we have a great playing group that's looking for a good season. Any other questions you'll have to speak to where that story came from.”

He isn't the only man without a deal for 2024, with 11 Dragons still without a deal for next season.

Their performances will be telling in regards to how badly they want to remain at the Red V.

“You'll see that it in their performance. You'd have to ask them," Griffin said.

“They just need to play well tomorrow. If you want to talk about the game we'll have a chat, but I've answered the other question.

"For me, it's all about tomorrow. That's a question I can't answer.”

The club is still reshaping its roster, trading Aaron Woods to the Sea Eagles in exchange for young duo Viliame Fifita and Alec Tuitavake, effective immediately, in a bid to freshen up their squad.

“I think it's between both club managements now,” Griffin said.

“I was briefed on it yesterday. I understand Manly have two players on contract but, as I understand it, they were given permission to negotiate. I'll leave that to the guys in suits.”

The Red V face rivals Cronulla on Sunday night in Nicho Hynes' return match, while Griffin continues to ponder where his future lies.