MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Cameron Smith of the Storm leads his team onto the field during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on September 21, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

I’m reliably informed that we are now less than 50 days from some NRL action. Although it feels like the longest off-season of all time, the days are counting down!

Still though, as we enter February, there are many questions still remaining. Dare I say more than in most previous pre-seasons?

So here I am, to save the day and answer the big questions. Given my track record is absolutely flawless (please don’t search my predictions from the past) you can bank on these!

Back

1. Who plays fullback for the Broncos?

With Darius Boyd retiring, and having seen the Broncos number one jersey passed around in 2020, there is a lack of a stand out number one as we stand.

Jamayne Isaako has time in the hot seat. After a spectacular debut season he had a horror 2020. He’ll bring plenty of talent and ability to the role.

David Mead has played fullback for PNG and has plenty of NRL experience. The names Farnworth and Coates have even been linked, however I’m not sure how serious either option are.

For mine young Tesi Niu seems the best option. His tall, fast and has played plenty of fullback. I’m not sure he’s the long-term option, but he’ll start round 1 in the one.
Brisbane Broncos Training Session
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 02: Tesi Niu looks to kicks the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre on June 02, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Back

1 COMMENT