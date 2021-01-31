I’m reliably informed that we are now less than 50 days from some NRL action. Although it feels like the longest off-season of all time, the days are counting down!

Still though, as we enter February, there are many questions still remaining. Dare I say more than in most previous pre-seasons?

So here I am, to save the day and answer the big questions. Given my track record is absolutely flawless (please don’t search my predictions from the past) you can bank on these!