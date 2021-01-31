I’m reliably informed that we are now less than 50 days from some NRL action. Although it feels like the longest off-season of all time, the days are counting down!
Still though, as we enter February, there are many questions still remaining. Dare I say more than in most previous pre-seasons?
So here I am, to save the day and answer the big questions. Given my track record is absolutely flawless (please don’t search my predictions from the past) you can bank on these!
1. Who plays fullback for the Broncos?
With Darius Boyd retiring, and having seen the Broncos number one jersey passed around in 2020, there is a lack of a stand out number one as we stand.
Jamayne Isaako has time in the hot seat. After a spectacular debut season he had a horror 2020. He’ll bring plenty of talent and ability to the role.
David Mead has played fullback for PNG and has plenty of NRL experience. The names Farnworth and Coates have even been linked, however I’m not sure how serious either option are.
For mine young Tesi Niu seems the best option. His tall, fast and has played plenty of fullback. I’m not sure he’s the long-term option, but he’ll start round 1 in the one.
Sharks won’t make the finals.
They will be fighting it out with the Broncos for the spoon.