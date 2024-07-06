The Canberra Raiders have reportedly joined the St George Illawarra Dragons in pulling out of the race for the services of Stefano Utoikamanu.

The Tigers' prop, while not yet confirming he will leave the Tigers at the end of the 2024 NRL season, is using clauses in his contract to test the free agency market ahead of 2025.

Those clauses stated the Tigers had to make the finals, or he had to play two State of Origin matches. The latter is now impossible, and the former is still mathematically possible, but in an attempt to ascertain Utoikamanu's decision earlier than required, the Tigers gave him permission to test the market.

The Raiders and Dragons were the first two clubs believed to be interested, but News Corp have now reported the Raiders have joined the Dragons in pulling out.

Both clubs are desperate to add to their forward packs, but have determined the price set for Utoikamanu is simply too much.

That has left the Melbourne Storm the firm leaders in the race, although, the report now suggests the Parramatta Eels have come into the picture for the young forward who already has Origin experience under his belt and has long been rated one of the brightest prospects in the game, having also represented his state at Junior Origin level before his NRL debut.

According to the report, the Eels will determine their new coach before working on a deal for Utoikamanu, with the club rumoured to be close to finalising an appointment to take over from the axed Brad Arthur next season.

Utoikamanu is a Parramatta junior, and is reportedly monitoring the situation closely despite not having received an offer from the club yet.

It's understood the Canterbury Bulldogs and Dolphins are also monitoring the situation regarding the forward.

It's unclear if the forward has a formal offer from the Storm yet, however, coach Craig Bellamy, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald revealed he would be a big addition for any club, and said the recruitment staff are working on meeting with the forward.

“I think Stefano would be a good fit for any team," Bellamy told the publication.

“He's a talented kid, big and strong, he certainly has a lot of talent, and looks like he's got a good work ethic as well.

“He's played Origin, he's only young as well, so he's got a lot of improvement.

“I know we're playing him this weekend, but that's in ‘Bunny's' [recruitment boss Paul Bunn's] hands with what happens next [in terms of meeting him].

The Storm famously refuse to overpay for forwards, but it has become clear they need more muscle in that department, and a potential replacement for Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Despite the fact the New Zealand international is locked in on a contract for the coming seasons with the Storm, he has been out of favour this year and may agitate to leave, with it understood the Tigers have already earmarked him as Utoikamanu's potential replacement, should it be needed.

The Tigers are the only confirmed deal on the table for Utoikamanu at this stage however, with it being worth a reported $800,000 per year over the next five seasons.