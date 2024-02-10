The Sydney Roosters could farewell three players to rugby union at the end of the season, with Angus Crichton becoming the latest player linked with a move to the 15-man code.

The potential departure comes after Joseph Suaalii has already signed with Rugby Australia and Joseph Manu has indicated to the Roosters that he will be moving to either France or Japan to play rugby union.

After attracting interest from Rugby Australia last year, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Crichton is heading to France at the end of the season after attracting strong interest from several French clubs.

Despite the likely move, it is understood that he is determined to make an impact with the remainder of his time at the Sydney Roosters and has reportedly been super impressive during pre-season training, according to the publication and club officials.

Less than six months ago, it was revealed that Crichton was offered $800,000 per year to make a two-year switch to rugby union but negotiations between the second-rower and and Crichton's management broke down and it looked as if his rugby union dream was over.

“Like a vast majority of the rugby public, we are apprehensive about the immediate state of the game,” his agent David Rawlings told the Herald at the time.

“You could reference the assessment made by the head coach [Jones] just days ago to justify that. We have moved on and my client is focused on the upcoming pre-season with the Roosters.”

On a hefty wage at the club, Crichton's exit would allow the Sydney Roosters to re-sign and upgrade some of the younger players in the squad or look to the free-agent market.

