After the confirmed departures of George Jennings and Jordan Grant, Tom Eisenhuth has become the latest player to leave the Melbourne Storm.

Beginning his NRL career in 2012 with the Penrith Panthers, he would only manage one first-grade game before spending the next five seasons with the Panthers NSW Cup side. It was in the middle of 2018 when he would sign with the Melbourne Storm on a lifeline.

Playing the remainder of 2018 with the Sunshine Coast Falcons - Melbourne's affiliate club at the time - he made his club debut in Round 1 of 2019. Since then, he has gone on to play 58 games for the Storm, with 18 of those occurring this season.

His career also includes representing the Under 18 NSW Blues team and being named on the interchange bench for the Junior Kangaroos in 2012 to take on the Junior Kiwis.

“It's been a been a really good one [journey], I came down here only playing the one game many years before and I'm really proud to have played 50 games and a few extra for this club, it's been an unreal journey,” Eisenhuth said in a club statement.

“I was just grateful for the opportunity, you put in a lot of hard work to work on your craft as a kid and to get an opportunity and to have another crack at the dream … I was just really fortunate.

“It's been really good year for me, off the back of the year before I think I only managed to play a handful of games.

"So, to come out and play as much footy as I did this year, dodge a few injuries, and play some good football … we made it to the prelim [preliminary final], disappointing that we couldn't go any further but for me personally it was a pretty good year.

“This club has such a good connection with their old boys, and you know to have that number [Storm player no. 192] and a few years down the line be able to come back and catch up with all those people I've played with and even the ones that I didn't … it's just it's nice to have that connection.”

Melbourne Storm General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi thanked the leader for his years of service at the football club.

“Tom has been integral member of our squad throughout his time and is highly popular and respected among his teammates and the wider club,” Ponissi said.

“Tom has shown an incredible level of strength and resilience throughout his journey in overcoming a series of injury setbacks. The way that he has taken to those challenges both on and off the field is admirable and a testament to the person he is.

“We deeply thank Tom, his partner Hannah and his little boy Henry, for their contribution to the club over their time. They will always be welcome back to the club and we wish them all the best for their next chapter.”