The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the re-signing of Naufahu Whyte on a two-year extension that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2026.

The tri-colours, who at one point two months ago had just nine players contracted for 2025 and beyond, have moved promptly in recent times to extend the contracts of a host of players off-contract at the end of 2024.

Whyte becomes the latest of that group, and potentially one of the most important.

A 21-year-old second-rower, Whyte has been earmarked by those in the know and his coach Trent Robinson for big things in the coming seasons and has impressed with his abilities during each step of his career journey to date.

The Roosters head of recruitment said Whyte's contract extension was 'great'.

“It's been terrific to watch Fahu's growth within our squad over the last few years. He's a hard worker and a good person, and his best footy is ahead of him, so it's great to have him locked into the Club's long-term plans,” Anderson said in a club statement confirming the latest contract extension.

Whyte, who has played 11 first-grade games including eight during the 2023 season, will likely continue growing into a role at the Roosters during 2024, and even further in 2025 if Angus Crichton departs the club, although there is every chance he will have a permanent spot on the pine in 2024 regardless.

His impressive form in limited opportunities was rewarded with a spot in the Kiwis Pacific Championships squad at the end of the season, and the 2021 debutant said the Roosters have been his home since he moved from Auckland.

“I was a teenager when I moved over from Auckland and the Roosters has become my home away from home. It's a blessing to be at this Club and I'm keen to keep working hard, learning from Trent and the senior boys, and building my career here," he said.

Whyte's signature means the Roosters have all of Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, rugby recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase, Victor Radley, Sandon Smith, Sitili Tupouniua, Xavier Va'a, Whyte himself, Siua Wong and Newcastle Knights recruit Dominic Young contracted until at least the end of 2026.