New South Wales and Panthers back-rower Liam Martin suffered a grade-one concussion on Saturday night and will face an 11-day stand-down period.

The 11-day stand-down period means that Martin will be available to feature for the NSW Blues, however, he will be unable to train with the team until the following Wednesday.

To train, he will require clearance from an independent doctor. If he doesn't, he won't be able to return to June 21.

Martin endured a concussion from an attempted tackle on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. The Panther rushed out of the line but unfortunately collided with the Rooster forward's hip.

Martin was the Blues' best player in the first game of Origin, coming off the interchange bench. He will join Panthers teammate Nathan Cleary on the sidelines and could be set to miss Game 2.