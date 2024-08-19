South Sydney Rabbitohs have signed another member of The Dolphins roster for next season as their rebuild starts to take shape under Wayne Bennett.

One of the best young forwards at The Dolphins, Hubner, will depart the club at the end of the season to sign a two-year contract with the Rabbitohs until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Making his NRL first-grade debut this season, the contract will see him join the club's Top 30 roster.

Only 24, Hubner has made three NRL appearances to date, with a further 70 matches in the QLD Cup over the past seasons with the Central Queensland Capras.

“We're very excited to be bringing these three players to our Club in 2025 as we believe they all have what it takes to play in the NRL,” Head of Football Matt Ellison said in a club statement.

“From our research on, and discussions with, Lachlan, he has the desire, the hunger and the work ethic to take the next step in his Rugby League journey here at South Sydney.

"He earned his NRL debut at the Dolphins this year and he's extremely keen to experience more NRL football.

"With hard work and determination, he may get that opportunity here at the Rabbitohs."

Hubner's arrival to the Rabbitohs makes him the second player to follow Wayne Bennett to the club from The Dolphins following the signing of Euan Aitken.