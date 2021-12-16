The Canberra Raiders are the latest NRL club to be struck down by a positive COVID case.

Following early morning reports, the club confirmed a member of football staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the club confirmed all players had been directed to be tested and isolate, while not confirming whether the member of staff was a coach, or other person employed by the club.

"The Canberra Raiders can confirm a member of the club’s football staff has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read.

"As a result, all players and football staff have been directed to undertake a COVID test and isolate. The club is following NRL protocols and is awaiting further direction from ACT Health.

"The club will provide any further updates once this process has been finalised."

According to The Canberra Times, players and staff who are deemed close contacts of the positive case will be required to take a test on Day 6 of their isolation - if that is negative, then they will be able to leave isolation.

It comes after two cases already this week. The first of those was a case at the Emerging Blues camp for future New South Wales State of Origin players.

That put more than 30 players into isolation, while current Origin players - Tom Trbojevic and Nathan Cleary - as well as head coach Brad Fittler and other coaching staff, were also put into isolation as a close contact.

It's understood the player who tested positive was Melbourne Storm youngster Jonah Pezet.

That was then followed up yesterday with the Newcastle Knights announcing Chris Vea'ila had tested positive for COVID after the entire Knights' side was sent home from training to isolate and be tested on Monday.