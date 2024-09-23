Another NRL team is reportedly interested in Newcastle Knights forward Brodie Jones's services for next season, as he remains uncontracted at this stage.

Failing to surpass the 2024 NRL Finals series opening week, the Newcastle Knights have been amid a roster rebuild for the past few months. However, unlike other teams, the rebuild isn't due to their lack of success on the field but rather about freeing up room in their salary cap.

Multiple players and club veterans have already left the team or been linked with leaving the club, including Adam Elliott, Jayden Brailey, Jack Hetherington, Jackson Hastings, Mat Croker, Daniel Saifiti and Enari Tuala.

Confirming that he received interest from The Dolphins to join them for next season, off-contract forward Brodie Jones may find himself in Queensland in 2025 but for another team.

Already linked with one Queensland club, The Newcastle Herald has reported that he has now caught the interest of the Gold Coast Titans.

Despite the interest from the two clubs, it is understood that he desires to remain under Adam O'Brien but risks being squeezed out of the club as they rebuild their roster under recruitment guru Peter O'Sullivan.

This comes as the team farewelled quartet Daniel Saifiti, Tom Jenkins, Krystian Mapapalangi and Enari Tuala at their club's awards night last Tuesday evening.

Progressing through the club's pathways system since 2014, Jones has been a regular feature off the Knights interchange bench this season, appearing in 18 first-grade matches.

Capable of playing in the top competition, his potential arrival to The Dolphins or Gold Coast Titans will add to their forward depth and put pressure on the existing squad members for a regular spot in the team.