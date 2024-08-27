Another club has reportedly entered the mix for the services of Jordan Rapana as he contemplates his rugby league future beyond this season.

Turning 35 later this month, the winger is one of the longest-standing players at the Raiders but has shown that he still has plenty more to give, showing no signs of slowing down.

Catching the attention of the Catalans Dragons and Hull FC earlier this month (one of the teams reportedly offered him a two-year deal) another Super League club has entered the mix for the veteran's potential services.

Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos have become the latest team to show an internet in Rapana as they look to bolster their back-line under ex-Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur, per Love Rugby League.

Despite the overseas interest, it has previously been reported that the Canberra Raiders have offered him a one-year contract extension for the 2025 NRL season.

"We're going to give him the time that he needs because his experience would be handy, but he's looking at more than one [year overseas] so he might take that," Raiders CEO Don Furner told The Canberra Times.

"If he takes that, great, but if he doesn't he stays with us and it'll be fantastic for us."

A 16-time New Zealand international, Rapana has featured in 212 matches and scored 492 points for the Canberra Raiders since joining them in 2014 following a one-year stint with the Gold Coast Titans and a stint in the 15-man code with the Western Force.

A potential departure from the club will coincide with fellow veterans Elliott Whitehead and Nick Cotric leaving for the Super League as the club looks to rebuild with the next generation of stars, such as recruits Ethan Sanders and Savelio Tamale.

Rapana is one of four players at the club who are off-contract at the end of the season, alongside Peter Hola, Zac Woolford, and James Schiller. Schiller will link up with the Newcastle Knights for next season, but the club has yet to announce this.