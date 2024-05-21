Currently, without a team for the 2025 NRL season, another club has reportedly entered the race for the prized signature of young gun Blaize Talagi.

Free to negotiate with rival clubs after turning down a player option in his contract, Talagi's future has been up in the air since deciding to test the open market.

One of the brightest prospects in rugby league, the youngster has shown brilliance in his limited games with the Parramatta Eels this season and is able to play at fullback, in the centres or in the halves.

Without a contract for next season, the future of the rookie sensation has become even more clouded after Brad Arthur's departure as coach and the Eels' decision to sign Zac Lomax from the Dragons.

Linked with a potential move to the St George Illawarra Dragons, The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that his management has since opened conversations with the Newcastle Knights to join them for next season.

However, the publication has previously reported that the Eels have tabled him a three-year contract until at least the end of the 2027 season in an attempt to keep him at the club and not leave like teammate Ethan Sanders.

Following the departure of Dominic Young to the Sydney Roosters and the ageing of Dane Gagai, the Knights have been on the lookout for a quality outside back.

Considering they have 12 players off-contract at the end of the season - headlined by David Armstrong and Tyson Gamble - the Knights will likely have the funds to bring him into the club.

It would also create a formidable backline of Kalyn Ponga, Greg Marzhew, Blaize Talagi, Bradman Best, and Dane Gagai.

In a three-club race for his signature, Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has yet to recruit a marquee star player and will look to do so soon. He also has around $2 million in salary cap space for the 2025 NRL season.

This could end up being more depending on if they decide whether or not to offer contracts to the players off-contract, which is headlined by Tyrell Sloan, Jack Bird and Jack de Belin.