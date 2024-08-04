Another NRL club has reportedly entered the race and is showing an interest in the services of disgruntled Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh.

A QLD Maroons representative last year, Horsburgh made headlines last week with reports emerging that the forward has decided to request a contract release from the Raiders despite being contracted until the end of 2027.

Only being able to register two NRL matches this season - Rounds 4 and 5 - the forward has had a turbulent 2024 season, which has seen him fail to cement his spot in the first-grade side, plagued by injury, and handed a lengthy suspension after throwing punches in a NSW Cup match.

Aiming for a fresh start away from Canberra, the Wests Tigers have emerged as a potential destination for Horsburgh, with the club showing some interest in his services, per The Daily Telegraph.

“I've spoken to Don Furner (Raiders CEO) and he's been terrific. We both can't believe how things have deteriorated in the last 12 months," his agent Jeff Jurotte told the publication.

“Corey's whole life revolves around his footy. When he's not playing footy, things can get difficult. We feel he needs a fresh start.”

The high-profile departures of Isaiah Papali'i (Panthers) and Stefano Utoikamanu (Storm) have freed up around $2 million in the club's salary cap as it looks to rebuild its roster under CEO Shane Richardson.

Richardson has already made significant roster moves beyond this season, as Penrith Panthers duo Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva will wear Tigers colours next season.

However, it is understood that Shane Flanagan and the St George Illawarra Dragons are the favourites at the moment for Horsburgh's signature.

As they look set to regain a spot in the top-eight and play finals football for the first time in a while, it has been no secret that Flanagan has been attempting to land some massive signings since joining as head coach.

Missing out on the likes of Addin Fonua-Blake, Stefano Utoikamanu, Sunia Turuva, Jarome Luai, Zac Lomax, Blaize Talagi and Tom Dearden, among others, he may finally get his man when it comes to Horsburgh.

The club have also been linked to State of Origin representative Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights) and Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys).