Canberra Raiders and QLD Maroons forward Corey Horsburgh has reportedly requested a release from his contract.

The surprising revelation comes less than 12 months after Horsburgh signed a three-year contract extension with the club and made his State of Origin debut for the QLD Maroons in 2023.

However, the forward has had a turbulent 2024 season, which has seen him fail to cement his spot in the first-grade side, plagued by injury and being handed a lengthy suspension after throwing punches in a NSW Cup match.

Only being able to register two first-grade matches this season - Rounds 4 and 5 - Horsburgh has requested a release from his Raiders contract at the end of the season, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Contracted with the club for a further three seasons until the end of 2027, the publication understands that the Raiders have considered his request but are yet to make a decision on whether it will be granted.

Regularly among the best for the club in 2023, Horsburgh has struggled with discipline and consistency, which has seen him fall out of favour with Ricky Stuart and been overtaken by the likes of Trey Mooney, Morgan Smithies and Ata Mariota.

He will also have to contend with 2025 recruit Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves) next season, who the club has signed as a potential replacement for Elliott Whitehead.

Nicholson, who is currently playing under Sam Burgess in the English Super League, has signed a three-year deal to make the shift to Australia's capital and will be tied to the Raiders until at least the end of the 2027 season.

“It's been a lifetime ambition of mine growing up to play in the NRL," he said.

“That's the pinnacle of the sport and I've always pushed myself to play in that competition one day. I think it's a good time for me to go over and I don't want to have any regrets.

“I've loved every minute of my time here at Warrington and I'm fully committed for the rest of the season.

“Warrington gave me the opportunity to prove myself in Super League.

"I'm leaving on great terms and have got mates here for life. I can't thank the club enough for what they've done for me during my time here and also how they've handled the transfer."