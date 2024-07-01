QLD Maroons representative forward Corey Horsburgh has learned his fate from the NSWRL Judiciary after he was involved in a brawl over the weekend in a NSW Cup match.

Facing the New Zealand Warriors, Horsburgh was sent from the field after throwing punches and headbutting the opposition.

New Zealand Warriors duo Tom Ale and Jacob Laban were also given their marching orders.

Fox Sports journalist Darcie McDonald has reported that Horsburgh took an early guilty plea for two striking charges. This will see him suspended for a total of three matches - two games for one charge and one game for a separate charge.

This means he will be unavailable to play in the NRL until the Raiders' Round 21 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Although he earned representative honours for the QLD Maroons last year, he has only managed to play two first-grade matches this season due to suspension and a re-occurring groin injury.

New Zealand Warriors forward Tom Ale has also been charged with a Grade 1 Striking Charge but is yet to submit an early guilty plea and may decide to contest the charge.

Ale will miss one match if he accepts the early guilty plea, but this will be increased to two games if he is found guilty and unsuccessful in challenging the charge.