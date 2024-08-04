The St George Illawarra Dragons have been revealed as the favourite in the pursuit of Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh.

Horsburgh is contracted for some time yet with the Green Machine after re-signing with the club last year to remain put until at least the end of 2027.

But as it stands, he seems long odds of seeing that time frame out in the nation's capital after requesting a release during the week.

It's understood the request came about on the back of a breakdown in the relationship between the forward and the club, with separate reports in The Daily Telegraph and The Canberra Times claiming similar circumstances have led to the request.

His manager Jeff Jurotte said that the relationship breakdown has led to Horsburgh wanting a fresh start with a rival club.

And now News Corp is reporting the Dragons have become the favourites in the hunt.

As it stands, the Dragons have been knocked back by several players ahead of 2025 as Shane Flanagan looks to turbocharge the club's rebuild, which could see them make the top eight and play finals football this year - well ahead of schedule.

There has been no secret of the joint venture's desire to bring a big-name forward to the club, having made plays for Addin Fonua-Blake and Stefano Utoikamanu, while the club also reportedly have an offer on the table for Daniel Saifiti.

As it stands, the Dragons could well sign both Saifiti and Horsburgh to add to their forward pack for 2025, while the club are also chasing Valentine Holmes from the North Queensland Cowboys.

Horsburgh's fade out - not helped by suspension, injury and the arrival of Morgan Smithies from England - has been dramatic this year. A breakout 2023 where he took ownership of the club's lock forward jersey saw him make his State of Origin debut, but 2024 has been a virtual write-off for the forward nicknamed Big Red.

The Raiders have, at this stage, given no indication of whether they will agree to a release.