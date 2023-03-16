Angus Crichton may be back on a rugby league field sooner than initially thought after the forward checked out of a Sydney hospital on Thursday.

The back-rower has been away from the game on personal leave ever since he received a shock bipolar diagnosis last month, with initial concerns his 2023 season was already over.

However, in a turn of good news for Crichton, News Corp have revealed that the 27-year-old is out of hospital, and set to meet with Sydney Roosters' officials on Friday to begin drawing up plans for his return to the playing field.

The Roosters have lacked his experience out wide early this season, playing young Egan Butcher in his place, and would've loved someone of Crichton's experience to face South Sydney on Friday night.

Instead, Crichton will meet with Nick Politis and ex-board member David Gyngell, the former CEO of Nine Entertainment, as the trio plot the forward's return to rugby league, and he could be on the field a lot sooner than planned.

Whilst initial reports had the edge forward out for at least the opening ten rounds, however Crichton has reportedly told the club he wants to be back out there in 'four or five weeks', circling the Round 7 away clash against the Cronulla Sharks.

The Roosters won't rush the 27-year-old back, though.

There were fears that Crichton's days in the NRL were over following the diagnosis, and medical retirement was on the cards, however that's all been shot to bits after the forward departed hospital.

He hasn't played since Australia defeated Samoa at Old Trafford in November, lifting the World Cup trophy aloft before going on a European holiday with a select few players from the tour.

It's believed Crichton will need to be on medication moving forward as he continues to battle the diagnosis.

There's no guarantee Angus will be back on the field as soon as he plans to be, but it's refreshing to know the back-rower is out of hospital and back into that mindset.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For further information about depression, contact beyondblue on 1300 224 636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.